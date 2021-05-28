76ers take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -5.5; over/under is 227.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last meeting 120-95. Ben Simmons scored 22 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win and Bradley Beal totaled 33 points in defeat for Washington.

The Wizards have gone 16-26 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 118.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 47.1%.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 25-8 record against teams under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards scoring 31.3 points per game, and is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 16.1 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Joel Embiid is averaging 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 124 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points on 48.6% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.1 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

76ers: None listed.