Pirlo leaves Juventus after disappointing year in charge

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo watches during the Italian Cup soccer final match between Atalanta and Juventus at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Alberto Lingri/LaPresse via AP) AP

Andrea Pirlo is leaving Juventus after only one season as coach following a fourth-place finish that ended the club's run of nine straight Serie A titles.

Juventus did not say in Friday's statement whose decision it was to go, but reports in Italy say the 42-year-old Pirlo was fired.

Pirlo himself appeared surprised at the decision, writing in a post on Instagram that he “reached all the objectives that were asked of me” and that his time at the club had ended “in a way I didn’t expect.”

Pirlo, a former Juventus player who had never coached at any level, was surprisingly appointed last year after Maurizio Sarri was fired.

“A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world soccer, began his new adventure, his first as a coach,” Juventus said in a statement. “To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one’s own means ... Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach.”

Juventus won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup under Pirlo, but Inter Milan won the Serie A title.

The club also faltered in the Champions League, losing to Porto in the round of 16.

“Since in soccer, what counts are the victories, let’s remember them: in the space of a few short months Pirlo’s Juve has raised two trophies: The Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia. And he, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou,” Juventus added.

Pirlo's replacement could be announced imminently. Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly signed a three-year deal at the club — only two seasons after he was fired by the Bianconeri.

Juventus won five straight league and cup doubles under Allegri and also reached two Champions League finals.

As for Pirlo, he has been linked with the vacant position at Sassuolo.

"My first season as a coach is over. It was an intense year, complicated but marvelous at the same time,” Pirlo said. “This adventure, despite ending in a way I didn’t expect, has made it even clearer what I want my future to be.

"And I hope it will be as complete and full of the same joys that I had as a player. It’s time to put myself out there again and face new challenges. I want to thank the Juventus family and all those who supported me during the season.”

Nicknamed “the maestro” for his passing skills, Pirlo as a player helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and also won Serie A six times — twice with AC Milan and four times with Juventus. He also won the Champions League twice with Milan.