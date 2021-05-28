Sun move to 6-1 with win over Mystics

Jonquel Jones had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Washington Mystics for an 86-81 win on Friday night.

It was Jones’ sixth straight double-double for the Sun (6-1). She had 26 points and eight rebounds in the season opener.

Jasmine Thomas added a season-high 19 points, DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Brionna Jones scored 12 for Connecticut.

Tina Charles scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins added 20 for Washington.

SPARKS 76, SKY 61

CHICAGO (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Erica Wheeler added 13 points to help the Sparks beat the Sky.

The Sparks (1-2) led 38-33 at halftime and sealed the game after the break outscoring Chicago 23-10 in the third quarter. The Sky (2-3) set a franchise-high committing 27 turnovers.

Wheeler’s jumper with 7:53 remaining in the third began a 14-0 run in which she scored six of the points and Los Angeles led by double digits the rest of the way. Brittney Sykes added 11 points for the Sparks.

Diamond DeShields scored 14 points for Chicago, Ruthy Hebard 12 and Kahleah Copper 11. Candace Parker missed her fourth straight game with a minor left ankle sprain.