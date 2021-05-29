Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (31-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-1, 3.03 ERA, .80 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -194, Giants +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 17-6 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Max Muncy leads the club with an average of .277.

The Giants are 14-11 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco has hit 71 home runs this season, third in the majors. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 11, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-5. Tyler Rogers earned his first victory and Buster Posey went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Kenley Jansen took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .240.

Crawford leads the Giants with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).