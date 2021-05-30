Hamby scores 22, Las Vegas cruises to 101-78 win over Fever

Dearica Hamby led five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures with 22 points, Liz Cambage added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 101-78 on Sunday night.

Riquna Williams finished with 16 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-pointers. A’ja Wilson scored 15 and Jackie Young added 12 points and three steals for Las Vegas (5-2).

The Aces also beat Indiana 113-77 on Friday.

Wilson had eight points and Hamby added seven in a 21-2 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way. Indiana made 1 of 12 from the field and committed three turnovers during that decisive stretch.

Victoria Vivians led the Fever (1-7) with a season-high 17 points. Teaira McCowan had 15 points and nine rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 points. Indiana, which shot 38.8% (31 of 80) from the field and made just 5 of 23 (21.7%) from 3-point range, have lost seven in a row since a season-opening win over the L.A. Sparks.

