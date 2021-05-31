Barcelona reaches deal with Agüero to boost team’s attack

Sergio Agüero will join Barcelona on a two-year deal, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Barcelona said Agüero will be with the club beginning on July 1, after his contract with Manchester City expires.

He will sign a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season with a buyout clause set at 100 million euros ($122 million).

The 32-year-old Argentine will be officially introduced by Barcelona later on Monday.

Barcelona struggled in attack last season without Luis Suárez, who was let go by the club and eventually helped lead Atlético Madrid to the Spanish league title.

