Red-hot Rays keep Yankees reeling with 3-1 victory

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena high-fives second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after defeating the New York Yankees in a baseball game on Monday, May 31, 2021, in New York. The Rays won 3-1. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Rich Hill finished May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up their domination of the reeling Yankees with a 3-1 victory Monday.

Hill (4-2), a 41-year-old left-hander who is the oldest player in Rays’ history, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. Hill was 3-1 with a 0.78 ERA in six May starts.

Miguel Andújar homered in the seventh, just his second since 2018. J.P. Feyereisen, acquired May 21 from Milwaukee for shortstop Willy Adames, finished a five-hitter for his third save.

The AL East-leading Rays (35-20) improved to 7-3 against the Yankees this season.

New York (29-25) limped to the season’s one-third mark with its fourth straight defeat and sixth in seven games.

Jameson Taillon (1-4) lost to Hill for the second time this year. He allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings.

Manuel Margot hit an RBI double in the third. Austin Meadows homered into the right-field short porch in the fourth and Randy Arozarena had an RBI single in the fifth.

CUBS 7, PADRES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and Chicago beat San Diego.

Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.

San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.

Chris Paddack (2-4) allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first loss since April 27. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Chicago a win over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.

Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu’s fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center off James Karinchak (2-2).

The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight and improved to 7-1 in their past eight.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodón recovered after allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning and hung around for six. He pitched a no-hitter — one of six in the majors this season — against the Indians on April 14.

Codi Heuer (4-1) pitched the seventh and Aaron Bummer gave up one run in the eighth before getting his first save.

REDS 11, PHILLIES 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and Cincinnati cruised past Philadelphia Phillies.

Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.

Miley (5-4) came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six.

Schrock drove in three runs. He hit a two-run homer in a four-run second and an RBI triple in the fifth.

Vince Velasquez (2-1) allowed six runs and five hits and three walks in three innings.

BREWERS 3, TIGERS 2, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a drive that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning and Milwaukee edged Detroit Tigers.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had a game-tying solo shot for the Tigers in the seventh.

After falling behind 1-2 in the count with one out, Urías fouled off two pitches before his drive off José Cisnero (0-2) hit the warning track in right-center and bounced over the wall. Urías was credited with a single.

The Tigers started the top of the 10th by having Willi Castro bunt Jake Rogers over to third, but Robbie Grossman and Harold Castro struck out looking to end the sixth consecutive scoreless appearance for Brad Boxberger (2-1).

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and Minnesota handed Baltimore its 14th consecutive loss.

The Orioles’ skid ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

The Twins have beaten Baltimore 16 consecutive times, one away from Minnesota’s franchise-record against one opponent. The Twins topped Boston 17 straight times in 1965-66.

Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Ryan Mountcastle’s home run in the fifth that flew well over the fence. Refsnyder went down hard on the warning track, but stayed in the game.

It was 1-all when Refsnyder began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base. He moved to third on Kyle Garlick’s grounder and scored easily with a headfirst slide when Adam Plutko (1-2) threw a pitch in the dirt.

Jorge Polanco followed with a homer over the right- field scoreboard.

After Taylor Rogers (1-2) contained the Orioles in the ninth, DJ Stewart had an RBI single off Hansel Robles in the extra frame. After Stewart moved to third on a wild pitch, Robles got out of the jam and earned his fourth save with two strikeouts and a flyball.