Young and the Hawks look to clinch series against New York

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York Knicks (41-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Hawks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks look to clinch the series over the New York Knicks in game five of the Eastern Conference first round. The Hawks won the last meeting 113-96. Trae Young scored 27 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Julius Randle recorded 23 points in the loss for New York.

The Knicks are 25-17 against conference opponents. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording 21.4 assists per game led by Randle averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is fifth in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Derrick Rose is averaging 18.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for New York.

Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.4 points per game and shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.6 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 102.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 43.1% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, six steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).