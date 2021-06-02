Tampa Bay hosts Carolina with 2-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the 11th time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 2-1.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 180 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.2 per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 23.

The Hurricanes are 36-12-8 against the rest of their division. Carolina is eighth in the NHL recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barclay Goodrow leads the Lightning with a plus-16 in 55 games this season. Alex Killorn has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 57 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 33 assists. Jordan Staal has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 3.0 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: day to day (upper-body), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed).