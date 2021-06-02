Swanson takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

Washington Nationals (22-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta's Swanson puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Nationals.

The Braves are 12-13 against NL East teams. Atlanta has slugged .433, the highest in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .644 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Nationals are 7-10 in division games. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .252 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .311.

The Nationals won the last meeting 11-6. Austin Voth notched his second victory and Juan Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Max Fried took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is slugging .644.

Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (arm), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).