Wisconsin promotes Chris McIntosh to replace Alvarez as AD

Chris McIntosh played for Barry Alvarez on two of Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl championship teams and spent the last few years working as his right-hand man.

Now he is about to succeed his former coach and boss as the Badgers’ athletic director.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday that McIntosh will take over when Alvarez finalizes his retirement. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced April 6 that he was stepping down, and his retirement is expected to take effect at the beginning of July

“I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I’m deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez,” McIntosh said in a statement released by the university before an afternoon news conference. “We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus and after college.”

McIntosh, a native of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, has worked in the Badgers’ athletic department since 2014 and became deputy athletic director in 2017. His roles included day-to-day operations, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources and strategic planning.

Alvarez said during his retirement news conference that he’d be reluctant to campaign for McIntosh during the selection process but added that “people know how I feel about Mac.”

“Chris McIntosh was a player here,” Alvarez said at the time. “He loves Wisconsin. He understands it. It means something to him. Very bright. He’s been outstanding. I’ve given him a lot of responsibility. He spearheaded many of the things that we did in managing staff and how we managed everything throughout COVID.”

He was an offensive tackle and team captain when the Badgers won consecutive Rose Bowls in the 1998 and 1999 seasons. He was an All-American and Outland Trophy finalist in 1999 before the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the 22nd overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

McIntosh played three seasons for the Seahawks.

“He is uniquely positioned to continue our proud traditions of success on and off the field and doing things ‘the right way,'" Blank said. "Chris will build upon those traditions and has a strong vision for leading the program during a time of change in college athletics.”

McIntosh now faces the challenge of replacing Alvarez, one of the most prominent figures in the history of Wisconsin athletics.

Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and became athletic director in 2004. He briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

Wisconsin’s football team went 9-36 in the four seasons before Alvarez’s arrival but emerged as regular Big Ten contenders during his coaching tenure.