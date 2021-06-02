Báez, Rizzo lead Cubs in 3-game sweep of Padres

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) points to the fans as he celebrates his two-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Miguel Diaz with Anthony Rizzo, left, and Ian Happ in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie.

The Cubs homered eight times as they swept the Padres in a three-game set at Wrigley Field for the first time since May 2012. San Diego lost its fourth straight, its longest skid since last August.

Pierce Johnson (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Adbert Alzolay (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Four Cubs relievers followed with four scoreless innings.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as Baltimore beat Minnesota for its second straight win following a 14-game skid.

Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1.

Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.

Baltimore DH Trey Mancini walked and singled, reaching base in 18 consecutive games.

Ryan Jeffers homered and had an RBI triple after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day for the Twins.

Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak (1-5) allowed three runs and eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and New York beat Arizona.

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz recorded his 10th save. Joakim Soria (0-1) took the loss.

The Mets had 16 hits and the second through fifth hitters — Lindor, McCann, Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith — were a combined 13 of 24 with six RBIs.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner lasted just two innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Jon Lester gave Washington’s thin rotation a boost and the Nationals beat Atlanta.

Gomes’ drive to left-center off A.J. Minter (1-2) with two outs broke a 3-all tie and helped the Nationals earn their second consecutive win over the Braves.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Ozzie Albies had a two-run double in the seventh.

Atlanta's Dansby Swanson homered to right-center in the second.

Daniel Hudson (4-1) picked up the win, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer and New York overcame several sloppy moments to beat Tampa Bay.

New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. Aroldis Chapman worked out of the jam in the ninth for his 12th save.

Rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan (2-1) took the loss, allowing four runs, five hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings, striking out six.

ASTROS 2, RED SOX 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as Houston handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a win over Boston.

Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training. Ryan Pressly picked up his eighth save.

Pivetta (6-1) allowed three hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out a season-high nine for the second straight game.

Carlos Correa doubled and Yuli Gurriel drove in a run to help the Astros to their fourth consecutive victory.