Boston takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against New York

Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +113, Bruins -136; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Bruins lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against division opponents. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 against East Division opponents. Boston is 26th in the league with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Anthony Beauvillier has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 69 points, scoring 29 goals and collecting 40 assists. David Pastrnak has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Ondrej Kase: out for season (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (undisclosed).