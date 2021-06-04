Phillies, streaking Hoskins set for matchup against Nationals

Washington Nationals (23-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (26-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-4, 2.34 ERA, .82 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-2, 2.52 ERA, .93 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -114, Nationals -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Washington.

The Phillies are 13-15 against teams from the NL East. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Wheeler leads them with a mark of 11.

The Nationals are 8-11 in division matchups. The Washington offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .312.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-1. Patrick Corbin earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Zach Eflin registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .312.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (knee).