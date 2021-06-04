Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee to begin Eastern Conference semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 239.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks to open the Eastern Conference second round. Milwaukee went 2-1 against Brooklyn during the regular season. The Bucks won the last regular season meeting 124-118 on May 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win and Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in the loss for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 47-21 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Bucks are 30-12 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is 29-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 24.6 points. Kevin Durant is averaging 26.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 28.1 points and is adding 11.0 rebounds. Khris Middleton is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nets: Averaging 123.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 43.5% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 118.5 points, 59.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98 points on 39.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Alize Johnson: day to day (ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Jeff Green: out (foot).

Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).