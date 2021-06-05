Hill, Rays to face Allard, Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays (36-23, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (23-36, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (4-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +134, Rays -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Rangers Saturday.

The Rangers are 14-13 on their home turf. Texas has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .286.

The Rays have gone 21-10 away from home. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.47, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.96.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Kyle Gibson secured his fourth victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Josh Fleming registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .199 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 6-4, .200 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).