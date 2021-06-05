Sports

Tigers place RHP Spencer Turnbull on IL with forearm injury

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right forearm.

Turnbull left Friday night's 9-8 loss to the White Sox after working four innings of one-run ball. He threw 56 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he didn’t have an update on Turnbull, who was going to be seen by another doctor.

The 28-year-old Turnbull is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts. He pitched a no-hitter May 18 at Seattle.

The Tigers recalled right-hander Bryan Garcia from Triple-A Toledo.

  Comments  

Sports

Hawks-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals preview capsule

June 05, 2021 11:23 AM

Sports

Corbin grabs 900th win in Vandy’s 10-0 win over Presbyterian

June 05, 2021 10:31 AM

Sports

Elko’s grand slam sends Ole Miss past SE Missouri St. 6-3

June 05, 2021 10:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service