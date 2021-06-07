Golden Knights tie series with Avalanche at 2 games apiece

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, right, scored his third goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Two days after his tying goal sparked a come-from-behind win in Game 3, Marchessault got his third three-goal game with the Golden Knights. The eight-year veteran also had one while with Florida.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory — one shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081 — the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado.

Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche, who had an early 1-0 lead.

CANADIENS 5, JETS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia had two goals and an assist, Carey Price made 26 saves and Montreal defeated Winnipeg to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Corey Perry, Artturi Lehkonen and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have won six straight playoff games and haven’t trailed in a game since losing Game 4 against Toronto in the first round. Montreal will try to complete a four-game sweep of Winnipeg on Monday night at home.

The Canadiens lead a playoff series 3-0 for the first time since 2015, when they beat Ottawa in the opening round.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

