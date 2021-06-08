Smyly scheduled to start for Atlanta against Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves (28-29, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (28-30, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -158, Braves +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Atlanta will square off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 15-16 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 13-14 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta has hit 86 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 17 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Huascar Ynoa earned his fourth victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Aaron Nola registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 12 home runs and is batting .263.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .502.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), David Hale: (covid-19), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).