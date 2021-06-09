Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins (25) works out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Zaven Collins to his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker, who was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year.

Collins was an AP All-American last season at Tulsa and also won the Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award and Bednarik Award after having 54 tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions.

The Cardinals have signed all of their draft picks to rookie contracts with the exception of receiver Rondale Moore, who was the team's second-round pick.