Tampa Bay eliminates Carolina, advances to Stanley Cup semis

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot on goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and stumped the homesteading Hurricanes for the third time in as many series games at PNC Arena. The former Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender and a finalist this year had allowed just two goals on 70 shots through the first two games to open this series.

Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for the Central Division champion Hurricanes.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

DENVER (AP) — Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as Vegas overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Colorado and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

Game 6 is Thursday at Vegas.

Max Pacioretty corralled the puck after a blocked shot and fed it to Stone, who was off to the races. Stone beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side to hush what had been a boisterous crowd.

Alex Tuch scored 1:03 into the third period and Jonathan Marchessault tied it up just 3:04 later. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots.

Brandon Saad scored late in the first and Joonas Donskoi scored in the second for Colorado.