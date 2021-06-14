Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (33-30, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-27, second in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -123, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will play on Monday.

The Red Sox are 16-8 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Blue Jays have gone 12-12 against division opponents. Toronto has slugged .453, good for the best mark in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .688 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 18-4. Robbie Ray recorded his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Toronto. Martin Perez registered his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 34 extra base hits and is batting .344.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .243 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).