St. Louis hosts Miami following Martinez’s strong outing

Miami Marlins (29-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-33, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Carlos Martinez. Martinez threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cardinals are 16-15 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Marlins are 13-22 on the road. Miami has hit 60 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 12, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-0. Jack Flaherty earned his first victory and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Pablo Lopez registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

Duvall leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is slugging .417.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, .218 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).