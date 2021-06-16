Emma McKeon wins 100 freestyle at Australian Olympic trials

Emma McKeon backed up her fastest time in the qualifying heats to win the women's 100-meter freestyle Wednesday at the Australian Olympic swim trials.

McKeon finished in a time of 52.35 seconds, with former world record holder Cate Campbell second in 52.59 at the South Australian Aquatic Centre. Both qualified for the 100 freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics which begin July 23.

McKeon won four medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics — gold and two silvers in relays and a bronze in the 200 freestyle.

Mitch Larkin won the men's 200-meter individual medley, adding that event to his 100-meter backstroke in Tokyo. Larkin led from start to finish and clocked the second-fastest time in the world this year — 1 minute, 56.29 seconds.

Larkin was critical of his performance.

“I have a few things to work on, my ’fly was a bit long into the wall, the breast turn was a little sloppy, but they are really minor things,” Larkin said. “Medley ... you want to carry as much speed from one stroke into the next and the best way to do that is with powerful turns.”

Larkin earlier withdrew from the 200-meter backstroke to focus on the medley. The backstroke final was won by Tristan Hollard, the only swimmer to better the Olympic qualifying time.