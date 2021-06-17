Canadiens, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +142, Golden Knights -168; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 3-2.

The Canadiens are 13-11-4 at home. Montreal is 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Golden Knights have gone 19-9-0 away from home. Vegas ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 44 points, scoring 28 goals and registering 16 assists. Joel Armia has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Shea Theodore leads the Golden Knights with a plus-28 in 53 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Evans: out (concussion).

Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).