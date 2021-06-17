Clemson to add 2 women’s sports to varsity roster

Clemson is adding two women’s sports to its varsity roster.

The school announced in a news release Thursday that it would add women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics in the next two years.

Lacrosse is projected to begin competition during the 2022-23 school year, and gymnastics would follow during the 2023-24 school year, The Greenville News reported.

The lacrosse team will compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The gymnastics team also will compete in the ACC and across the NCAA Division I league.

Plans for practice facilities, coaching staff and recruitment have yet to be announced, but will cost the school millions, according to estimates provided by athletics staff, the newspaper reported.

The addition of the sports comes after a months-long fight to reinstate the men’s track and field teams, which were cut in an effort to save money and meet gender equity laws.

Since the school is keeping its 51 male track athletes, it will need to add as many or more female athletes to match the student body demographic makeup, according to Title IX, the federal law mandating gender equity in sports. The two new teams should add at least 51 women to the school’s athletic roster.