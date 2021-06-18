Pirates look to stop 10-game losing streak against Indians

Cleveland Indians (38-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +127, Indians -146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last 10 games.

The Pirates are 13-19 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 47 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 23.2 at-bats.

The Indians are 18-15 on the road. Cleveland has hit 77 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, .215 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (back).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).