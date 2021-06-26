Sports
St. Louis takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates (28-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-40, fourth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Pirates +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last five games.
The Cardinals are 13-16 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .351.
The Pirates are 9-22 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh has slugged .355, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Wil Crowe earned his first victory and Ke'Bryan Hayes went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pittsburgh. Jake Woodford took his first loss for St. Louis.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 38 extra base hits and is batting .270.
Reynolds leads the Pirates with 42 RBIs and is batting .308.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 20 runs
Pirates: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).
Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).
