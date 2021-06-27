Alcantara expected to start for Miami against Washington

Washington Nationals (36-38, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (33-43, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (6-4, 2.19 ERA, .83 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +119, Nationals -138; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 14-11 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .296, led by Garrett Cooper with a mark of .342.

The Nationals are 15-16 against teams from the NL East. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .383.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Zach Thompson earned his second victory and Jon Berti went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Patrick Corbin registered his sixth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 16 home runs and is batting .217.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 30 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .205 batting average, 2.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).