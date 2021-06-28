Dodgers face Giants, look to build on Kershaw’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (50-27, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-2, 2.77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (7-5, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -189, Giants +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw eight innings, giving up one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Dodgers are 20-11 against NL West teams. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .406.

The Giants are 20-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with an OBP of .401.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Kevin Gausman earned his sixth victory and Mauricio Dubon went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 32 extra base hits and is batting .244.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 16 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (back).