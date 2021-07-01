Anderson scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts New York

New York Mets (41-35, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-41, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .69 ERA, .53 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +146, Mets -168; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Braves are 18-21 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 114 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 22, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Mets are 19-17 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.35, Taijuan Walker paces the staff with a mark of 2.38.

The Braves won the last meeting 20-2. Max Fried earned his fifth victory and Ozzie Albies went 5-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Atlanta. David Peterson registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 61 hits and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (undisclosed), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).