Cavendish does it again, posts 32nd Tour stage win

Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.6 kilometers (99.8 miles) with start in Tours and finish in Chateauroux, France, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Mark Cavendish claimed the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint on Thursday, taking his impressive career tally to 32 stage wins at cycling's biggest race.

Cavendish, the best sprinter in the race history, is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34.

It was Cavendish's second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday.

Cavendish was led out in the final stretch by his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and edged Jasper Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.

Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader's yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.