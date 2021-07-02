Ex-treasurer accused of theft from football booster club

A former treasurer for a high school football team's booster club is accused of stealing some $43,000 from the group, sheriff's officials said.

Elise Minzer, 46, was arrested Thursday and charged with scheme to defraud after investigators discovered evidence she used the debit card for personal charges while she was treasurer of the Seminole High School football team from February 2019 through April, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said detectives were alerted to the thefts when booster club checks to vendors started to bounce. An audit of the club's checking account found money missing.

An investigation uncovered thousands of dollars charged to the card by Minzer, including more than 100 unauthorized transactions for items including airline tickets, liquor, car repairs, cable bills, car payments and tickets to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Minzer confessed to making unauthorized purchases. According to the sheriff's office, she transferred $21,000 back into the account after complaints of bounced checks. But the booster club is still out roughly $22,000, the newspaper reported.

It wasn't immediately known whether Minzer has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.