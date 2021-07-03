Eflin expected to start for the Phillies against the Padres

San Diego Padres (49-35, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-41, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.44 ERA, .94 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +139, Padres -160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Phillies Saturday.

The Phillies are 23-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .384 this season. Travis Jankowski leads the team with a mark of .591.

The Padres have gone 19-20 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Ranger Suarez secured his fourth victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Austin Adams took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 66 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 57 RBIs and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (illness), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).