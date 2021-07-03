Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Mets

New York Mets (41-36, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (41-39, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 22-20 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 42 total runs batted in.

The Mets have gone 17-25 away from home. New York has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 13, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 42 RBIs and is batting .281.

Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).