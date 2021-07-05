Sports

Allen scheduled to start for Indians at Rays

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians (42-39, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (48-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 8.85 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (6-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -204, Indians +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Cleveland will play on Monday.

The Rays are 23-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .367.

The Indians have gone 21-20 away from home. Cleveland is slugging .393 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 76 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Cesar Hernandez is second on the Indians with 28 extra base hits and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 2-8, .231 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (elbow).

