Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference action

Atlanta United FC (2-3-6) vs. Nashville SC (4-1-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -152, Atlanta United FC +381, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference play.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).