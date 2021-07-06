Sports

The Latest: Spain and Italy play in Euro 2020 semifinals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini smiles during a training session at the Hive stadium in London, England, Monday, July 5, 2021, ahead of their Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Italy's manager Roberto Mancini smiles during a training session at the Hive stadium in London, England, Monday, July 5, 2021, ahead of their Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Italy and Spain will face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship.

Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Euro 2020 semifinal match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final. That match will also be played at Wembley.

