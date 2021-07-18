Bassitt scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (46-43, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -165, Indians +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Athletics are 28-23 in home games in 2020. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 9.5.

The Indians are 22-24 in road games. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .338.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Cal Quantrill secured his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Montas registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 46 extra base hits and is batting .288.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 19 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Indians: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).