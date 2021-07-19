Sporting Kansas City seeks to continue 3-game win streak with victory over San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-3) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8-3-2)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -230, San Jose +551, Draw +369; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when it takes on San Jose.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals last season and had 26 assists.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

San Jose: Carlos Fierro (injured), Matt Bersano (injured).