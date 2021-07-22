Minnesota United FC hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action

Portland Timbers (6-6-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-5-3)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts the Portland Timbers in conference play.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game last season.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-2-4 on the road. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ramon Abila, Michael Boxall (injured), Dayne St Clair.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo, Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Dario Zuparic, Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson.