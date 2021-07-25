Smith, Taylor power short-handed Dodgers past Rockies, 3-2

Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia steals second during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Chris Taylor added a pair of home runs and the short-handed Dodgers won consecutive games against the Rockies with just four total runs.

Smith broke a tie with the home run to left center with one out in the eighth against right-hander Carlos Estevez (2-2). It was his 14th home run of the season and his third in the seven-game homestand.

Taylor hit home runs in the first and fifth innings to give him 16 on the season. Phil Bickford (1-1) worked a scoreless inning for the victory, and Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save.

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray dueled with Dodgers rookie right-hander Josiah Gray, with neither involved in the decision.

Elias Diaz hit a home run for the Rockies and Trevor Story had an RBI single. The Rockies did win the series opener Friday but have an MLB-low 10 road victories this season.

Taylor led off the game for the Dodgers with a home run, but a makeshift lineup was held in check from there. Josiah Gray gave up two runs on three hits over four innings in his first career start with four walks and six strikeouts.

The Dodgers did not have either Mookie Betts (hip) or Cody Bellinger (hamstring) in the starting lineup. Corey Seager (hand) has been out since May.

The Rockies got things started early against Josiah Gray with a leadoff walk from Raimel Tapia, who stole second base. Tapia scored on Story’s two-out single to center field.

Taylor hit his first home run to left field on Jon Gray’s fourth pitch of the game.

The Rockies took the lead in the second inning when Diaz hit his ninth home run of the season. It was his second home run of the series, with five of his nine homers coming in July. The Dodgers tied it again in the fifth on Taylor's home run.

The Dodgers fielded a starting lineup that included Billy McKinnney in right field, Matt Beaty at first base, Zach McKinstry at second and Luke Raley in left. The foursome went 0 for 13 with two walks from McKinney.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Robert Stephenson, on the injured list with upper back tightness, threw in the outfield and could be in line for a bullpen session when the team moves on to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels this week.

Dodgers: After a long wait for him to recover from right him inflammation, Betts finally was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday, while RHP Jimmy Nelson (left lumbar strain) was activated from the IL. Betts last started a game July 17 and last appeared in a game Monday. … OF Cody Bellinger has not started in either of the last two games because of a left hamstring injury but made a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning and grounded out.

UP NEXT

The Rockies will and send right-hander German Marquez (8-7, 3.50 ERA) to the mound Monday against the Angels in the opener of a three-game road series. After an off day Monday, the Dodgers will have left-hander Julio Urias (12-3, 3.63) on the mound Tuesday at San Francisco to face a Giants team that won three of four at Dodger Stadium last week.