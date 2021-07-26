Vancouver and Austin FC meet for non-conference contest

Austin FC (3-7-4) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-5)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin FC meet for a cross-conference contest.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home during the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

Austin FC takes the field for the fifteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 15-10 through its first 14 games of MLS play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured).

Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).