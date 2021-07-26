Hatch scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (49-46, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-39, first in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tom Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will square off on Monday.

The Red Sox are 31-20 in home games in 2020. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 82 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 27-24 on the road. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .663.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-4. Garrett Richards earned his sixth victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Robbie Ray registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs and is slugging .579.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 79 RBIs and is batting .326.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (tricep), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (migraine), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).