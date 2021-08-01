Oakland Athletics to visit the Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics (59-47, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-52, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: TBD Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0, FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Athletics +108; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Angels Sunday.

The Angels are 30-25 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Athletics are 29-23 on the road. Oakland has a collective .232 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .294.

The Angels won the last meeting 1-0. Jaime Barria earned his second victory and Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Irvin registered his 10th loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 63 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .573.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).