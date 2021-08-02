Goodwin homer in 9th gives White Sox 2-1 win over Indians

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin, right, high-fives first base coach Daryl Boston (8) after hitting a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) AP

Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Liam Hendriks (5-2) allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen. Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning.

Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games.

“That's really the most important part, to get the series and get the win,” Goodwin said. “Give them props for coming out and playing us tough, but that was the biggest part, getting the wins.”

Myles Straw, who was acquired just before Friday's trade deadline, homered for the Indians.

“There’s a comfort with him,” interim manager DeMarlo Hale said. “He’s fit right in, really. And it’s good to see him aid and help pretty quickly.”

A day after he became the first major league player to hit his first three homers in a game, White Sox rookie catcher Seby Zavala was hitless in two at-bats and also walked.

Cleveland jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Straw's fourth homer of the season leading off the third.

Chicago tied it in the fifth when José Abreu — who was hit in the head with a 96-mph fastball on Friday — was hit by a Cal Quantrill pitch with the bases loaded. The up-and-inside pitch grazed off Abreu's left arm just below the shoulder. He stood at home plate for a moment before slowing making his way to first base.

“We wanted it as bad as any game this season, especially with our MVP battling the way he was," Goodwin said.

Quantrill gave up one unearned run on three hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six.

PAUSED

After consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau, the Indians announced they are freezing Terry Francona's managerial record at 723-568, which was through Wednesday's game.

Francona is on medical leave for the remainder of the season and has been replaced by Hale. If Francona returns next season, he will get credit for the team's record the rest of the way. If he doesn't return, those games go on Hale's record.

Francona is just five wins away from matching Lou Boudreau for most in franchise history.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (shoulder strain) is expected to begin playing catch again Monday in Toronto. Bieber had been limited to throwing weighted balls for a few days after he had started to play catch over a week ago.

White Sox: OF Billy Hamilton was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the game with a right oblique strain. It's the second time this season Hamilton has been on the IL with the oblique issue. “He's so active, once in a while he tweaks it,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I don't think it's anything that'll keep him out very long.” ... LF Eloy Jiménez (groin tightness) hit in the batting cage and did some running drills on Sunday. There's a chance he'll return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the last four games.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.47 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the opener of a four-game series at Toronto. LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04) goes for the Blue Jays.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.14 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Kansas City on Tuesday night. LHP Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.58) pitches for the Royals.