Wilson, Pirates to face Lauer, Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -206, Pirates +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will play on Monday.

The Brewers are 29-24 on their home turf. Milwaukee is slugging .387 as a unit. Willy Adames leads the club with a .481 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Pirates are 17-35 on the road. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Brewers won the last meeting 12-0. Freddy Peralta earned his eighth victory and Manny Pina went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Milwaukee. Chad Kuhl took his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 23 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .519.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .223 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).