Cardinals re-sign veteran DL Corey Peters to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have brought back veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

A three-time captain for the Cardinals, Peters has been an anchor in the middle of the team's defensive line for the past five seasons. The 11-year veteran played nine games last year before a knee injury forced him onto the injured reserve list.

He's played in 67 games for the Cardinals over the past five seasons, including 66 starts.

Peters played his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Cardinals in 2015. He has 47 career tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He had two sacks last season.