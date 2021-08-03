Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, August 3

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, reacts after winning the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) AP

A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, August 3, at the Tokyo Games:

___

BOXING

WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT

Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women’s featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio.

Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges’ cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie’s crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.

Petecio settled for the Philippines’ first boxing medal of any kind since 1996, but Manny Pacquiao’s home nation is in contention for at least two more medals in Tokyo.

Featherweight was one of two women’s weight classes added to the Olympics in Tokyo. The women’s field also was expanded to 100 fighters from 36 in its first two Olympics.

Italy’s Irma Testa and Britain’s Karriss Artingstall won the division’s inaugural bronze medals.

MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT

Roniel Iglesias of Cuba won his second Olympic boxing gold medal by soundly beating Pat McCormack of Britain in the welterweight final.

Iglesias added Tokyo gold to his two previous light welterweight medals. He won gold in London and bronze from Beijing. He also fought at welterweight in Rio de Janeiro but lost in the quarterfinals.

Iglesias largely controlled the final bout with superior footwork and technique against McCormack. McCormack was gracious in defeat as Iglesias celebrated Cuba’s first official boxing medal in Tokyo. Several more are already clinched.

Aidan Walsh of Ireland and Andrei Zamkovoy of Russia claimed bronze medals. Walsh was unable to fight McCormack in the semifinals after he injured his ankle while leaping to celebrate his quarterfinal victory.

___

CANOEING

Cuba won a surprise gold medal in the men’s canoe double 1,000 meters, ahead of China and Germany.

Germany had won the event at five of the last seven Olympic games and Sebastian Brendel had been in the German boat for gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

But the race developed into a battle between Cuba and China over the final 500 meters. Cuba’s Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez edged across the line to win by 0.2 seconds.

The Cuban duo had won silver at the world championships in 2019, but Cuba hadn’t medaled in this event at the Olympics since 2000.

Germany won bronze to earn a medal in the events for the seventh consecutive Olympics.

___

CYCLING

WOMEN’S TEAM PURSUIT

Germany became the first women’s pursuit team to beat Britain in an Olympic final, breaking its own world record with a time of 4:04.259 in track cycling at the Izu Velodrome.

The team of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroege led the British by nearly 2 seconds by the midway point of the 4,000-meter race and never looked back. The British wound up finishing in 4:10.607.

Britain had won the gold medal the previous three Summer Olympics.

The world champion Americans led the whole way in beating Canada for the bronze medal.

MEN'S TEAM SPRINT

The Netherlands romped past Britain in Olympic-record time to win the men’s team sprint at the Izu Velodrome.

The team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Roy van den Berg and Harrie Lavreysen stopped the clock in 41.369 seconds to easily beat the British, who had claimed the last three gold medals in the three-lap race.

The British team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny led by the slimmest margins after the first lap but was unable to keep up the pace. The Dutch pulled after the second lap and wound up easing up across the finish line.

The British finished in a time of 44.589 seconds.

France easily beat Australia in the matchup for the bronze medal.

___

DIVING

Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan have given China another 1-2 finish in Olympic diving, taking gold and silver in men’s 3-meter springboard.

The Chinese divers held the top two spots after both the preliminaries and the semifinals, and it was more of the same in the finals.

Xie broke down in tears when marks for his final dive were posted, a string of 9.0s and 9.5s that clinched the gold with 558.75 points. Wang came over to give his teammate a hug.

The biggest drama was for the silver, but Wang nailed his final dive to hold off Britain’s Jack Laugher with 534.90.

Laugher was only 2.05 points behind Wang going to the final round but over-rotated his entry a bit, leaving him with the bronze at 518.00.

Long the world’s dominant diving nation, China has been near-perfect at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with five gold medals in six events.

___

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN'S BALANCE BEAM

Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing have swept the gold and silver in balance beam.

American Simone Biles won bronze in the event, her first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Guan took the gold with a score of 14.633, ahead of Tang (14.233).

Biles (14.000) earned her seventh career Olympic medal — tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics — by drilling a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.

MEN'S HIGH BAR

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan picked up a third medal in men’s gymnastics. The Olympic all-around champion added gold on high bar by posting a score of 15.066.

Tin Srbic of Croatia was second and Russian gymnast Nikita Nagornyy took bronze. The medal was the third for Nagornyy in Tokyo.

MEN'S PARALLEL BARS

Zou Jingyuan of China captured gold on parallel bars. Zou’s winning score of 16.233 was the highest on any event by any gymnast during the nine days of competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Zou topped qualifying with a score of 16.166 but went even higher in the finals, giving him a gold to go with the bronze he won in the team competition last week.

Lukas Dauser of Germany grabbed silver after posting a 15.700, just ahead of Ferhat Arican of Turkey, who took bronze.

American Sam Mikulak, competing in his third Olympics, finished sixth in the eight-man final. The 28-year-old Mikulak is retiring following a career in which he won six U.S. titles.

___

KAYAKING

WOMEN'S

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington took two gold medals by winning the canoe sprint women’s kayak double 500 with boatmate Caitlin Regal, and the sprint 200 alone.

In the double race, the Kiwis led by half a boat length at 250 meters and never let up their pace.

Poland won the silver medal nearly a full second behind the New Zealand boat. Hungary took bronze.

In the single, Carrington bolted out of the start and had a lead of half a boat length barely 50 meters into the race. She beat Spain’s Teresa Portela of Spain by 0.76 seconds.

Emma Aastrand Jorgensen of Denmark won the bronze medal.

Carrington is also a medal favorite in the kayak 500 single and fours later this week.

MEN'S

Hungary finished 1-2 in the men’s kayak 1,000 as Balint Kopasz dominated the final 250 meters to pull away for the gold medal. Adam Varga finished second.

Kopasz came in as the reigning world champion and was locked in a tough battle with Fernando Pimenta of Portugal over the first 750 meters before his final push to the win. Varga edged Pimenta by 0.047 seconds at the finish for the silver medal.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

WOMEN'S 200 METERS

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

Thompson-Herah joins another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown, and Barbel Wookel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champion in the 200.

Thompson-Herah’s time is topped only by Florence Griffith Joyner’s run of 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

WOMEN'S 800 METERS

Athing Mu won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.

WOMEN'S LONG JUMP

Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the top spot in the women’s long jump with a 7-meter leap on her final attempt and edged U.S. veteran Brittney Reese for the Olympic gold medal.

Mihambo won the world championship title in 2019 and finished just off the podium in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics.

The 34-year-old Reese now has back-to-back Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Games and from Rio de Janeiro after winning the title at London in 2012.

The four-time world champion had the chance to win with the final jump of the competition but couldn’t improve on her best mark of 6.97 meters.

Ese Brume of Nigeria, who led after the first round and was in top spot again after the fourth, also finished on 6.97-meters and took bronze on a countback.

WOMEN'S HAMMER THROW

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland won the gold medal in women’s hammer throw at a third consecutive Olympics.

The 35-year-old Wlodarczyk added the Tokyo title to her victories at Rio de Janeiro and London with a mark of 78.48 meters.

Wang Zheng of China took the silver medal at 77.03 and Malwina Kopron ensured Poland had two people on the podium by winning the bronze medal at 75.49.

MEN'S HURDLES

Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 to crack the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype. Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also beat the record Warholm set last month.

This time, it was good for only second. Warholm flashed that trademark look of amazement when he crossed the line first. Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third and six of the eight runners broke either a world, continental or national record.

MEN'S POLE VAULT

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault. The 21-year-old Duplantis clinched victory at the Tokyo Games with a height of 6.02 meters and then raised the bar to 6.19 meters in a bid to break his own world record.

Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to improve on the world record mark of 6.18 meters he set in Glasgow last year.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver with a personal best of 5.97 meters. Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 meters.

___

WEIGHTLIFTING

MEN’S 109KG

Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan won gold in the men’s 109-kilogram weightlifting class after world-record holder Simon Martirosyan failed two lifts for the gold medal.

Djuraev failed a clean and jerk at 234 kilograms but returned to lift 237kg and overtake Martirosyan for the gold medal spot with a total of 430kg.

Martirosyan had two attempts for the gold but didn’t lock his arms out on the first lift.

Arturs Plesnieks of Latvia took the bronze with a total of 410kg.

___

WRESTLING

WOMEN'S 68KG

Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

Mensah-Stock defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho 10-0 in the first round and beat Feng Zhao of China 10-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine 10-4 in the semifinals.

Mensah-Stock joins Helen Maroulis as American women to win gold. Maroulis won the 53kg class in 2016.

Cherkasova defeated Dosho in a bronze medal match. The other bronze went to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan.

MEN'S 97KG

Russian wrestler Musa Evloev defeated Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia 5-1 in the Greco-Roman 97-kilogram final.

Tadeusz Michalik of Poland and Mohammadhadi Saravi if Iran took bronze

MEN'S GRECO-ROMAN 77KG

Tamas Lorincz of Hungary defeated Akzhol Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in the Greco-Roman 77-kilogram men’s wrestling final.

Lorincz was a silver medalist in the 66kg event at the 2012 London Olympics. Makhmudov was competing in his first Olympics.

Shohei Yabiku of Japan and Rafig Huseynov of Azerbaijan won bronze.