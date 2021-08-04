Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Detroit

Boston Red Sox (63-45, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-57, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-6, 5.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +131, Red Sox -150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 31-24 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Casey Mize leads them with a mark of 7.1.

The Red Sox are 30-23 on the road. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Funkhouser earned his fifth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Garrett Richards took his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 114 hits and has 61 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (health protocols), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).